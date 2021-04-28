Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $23.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,128,765.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,471,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,989,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

