Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $369.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,633. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.92 and a 200-day moving average of $362.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

