Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 222,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $$50.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 499,346 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

