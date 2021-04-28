Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 29,462 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. 14,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,356. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44.

