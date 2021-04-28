Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$32.50 at Haywood Securities

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price lifted by Haywood Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital reissued a na rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.72.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$22.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.26. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04. Also, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.31, for a total value of C$426,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,065,475. Insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

