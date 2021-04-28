Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Up 50.5% This Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $68.03 million and $100.64 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $52.81 or 0.00096030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00276351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01047339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00703401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.78 or 1.00367786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars.

