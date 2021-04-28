Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 185,108 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $184,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

