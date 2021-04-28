Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

