Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 26,785 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $276.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.