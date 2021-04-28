Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $138.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

