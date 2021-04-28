Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 16,417 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $98.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

