Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,195 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.08.

UPS opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

