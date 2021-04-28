Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 601 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $114.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

