Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 8,273 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,387 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RIO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

