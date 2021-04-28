Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

PSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $964.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth $263,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter.

