Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 521,763 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

