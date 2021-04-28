Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 521,763 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

