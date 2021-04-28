Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 98 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,153 shares of company stock worth $62,230,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.32.

Tesla stock opened at $704.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $676.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.14, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $683.15 and its 200-day moving average is $651.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

