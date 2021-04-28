Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys Shares of 3,445 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.43. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $102.56 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

