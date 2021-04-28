Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,808,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.