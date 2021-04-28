Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $310,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

