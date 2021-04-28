Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $515,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 48.7% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

