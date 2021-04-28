Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $466.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.