Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,299 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,427,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $386.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.70 and its 200 day moving average is $350.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

