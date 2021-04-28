PBF Logistics (PBFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, analysts expect PBF Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBFX stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $908.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBFX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

