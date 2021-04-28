Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

PEGRY stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

