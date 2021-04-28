Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $35.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $666.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.