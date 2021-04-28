People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP David K. Norton Sells 148,315 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after buying an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

