PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.66. 43,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,818. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40. The company has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

