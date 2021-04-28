PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $218,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.69. 62,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

