PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $134.97. 1,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,830. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

