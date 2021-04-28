Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the March 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of PMNXF stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,079. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

