Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $243,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.