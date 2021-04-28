Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POFCY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Investec lowered Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $594.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

