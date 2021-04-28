Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PHVS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68. Pharvaris B.V. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

