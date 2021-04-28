Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

