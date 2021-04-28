Phore Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. Phore has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $8,969.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $746.70 or 0.01341645 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,889,891 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

