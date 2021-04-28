Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,131 shares of company stock worth $7,236,005 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

