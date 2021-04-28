Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -121.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock worth $59,659,362.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 101.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 515,068 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

