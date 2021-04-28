Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 628.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PHT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,271. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

