Pioneer Natural Resources Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,068,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

