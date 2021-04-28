Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

MSBI stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $631.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.