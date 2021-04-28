Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

