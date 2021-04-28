Piper Sandler Boosts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $33.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE PDS opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $28.82.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

