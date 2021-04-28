Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $840.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $861.38 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $762.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $760.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

