Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PIPR stock opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $124.03.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

