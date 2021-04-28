Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.39 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $497.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $18,715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

