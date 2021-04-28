PIXEL (PXL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $149.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $62.66 million and approximately $149.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,933.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.43 or 0.01615465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.63 or 0.00527229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00063541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003709 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.