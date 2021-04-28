PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Issues Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 255,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,842. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.