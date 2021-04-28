PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Issues Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.
Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 255,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,842. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.
