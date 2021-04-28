Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

